The Police Officer comes in with loads of experience in crowd control and public safety and will be expected to lead the agenda of ensuring the safety and security of all spectators, players and officials at match venues.

Other members of the Committee include:

L/C Donald Asare - Vice-Chairman

Mr. John Ansah – Member

Simon Ehomah – Member

Ben Julius Emunah - Secretary