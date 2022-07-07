RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

GFA names former Great Olympics trainer as Black Sharks head coach for Egypt qualifier

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed Daniel Kotey Neequaye as the head coach of the national beach soccer team, Black Sharks.

The confirmation of the former Accra Great Olympics trainer comes just days after the Black Sharks of Ghana were drawn to play against the Sand Pharoahs of Egypt in the 2022 Beach Soccer Afcon Qualifier slated for Accra and Cairo respectively.

Coach Kotey comes with a rich experience in Beach Soccer, having led the team to consecutive Afcons in Seychelles and Nigeria as well as four straight Afcon qualifying wins against Uganda and Kenya amongst others.

Black Sharks head coach, Daniel Kotey Neequaye
Black Sharks head coach, Daniel Kotey Neequaye Pulse Ghana

Coach Kotey was also in charge when the Black Sharks famously beat Senegal 4-3 in the 2016 Beach Soccer Afcon in Seychelles.

He will be assisted by Julius Caesar Berkeley a former player of the Black Starks and captain of Keta Sunset Beach Soccer club.

Black Sharks assistant coach, Julius Caesar Berkeley
Black Sharks assistant coach, Julius Caesar Berkeley Pulse Ghana

Below is the full list of the Black Sharks technical team released by the GFA.

Head Coach

Daniel Nii Quaye Kotey

Asst Coach

Julius Caesar Berkeley

GoalKeepers Coach Collins Kofi Asamoah

Physio

Laudrick Tetteh Addo

Team Manager

Nana Poku Amankwah

Equipment Manager Fatawu Mohammed

Ghana will meet Egypt at the Laboma Beach Resort where they have been victorious in all their previous Afcon qualifiers since 2015.

Beach Soccer AFCON Qualifiers
Beach Soccer AFCON Qualifiers Pulse Ghana

The first leg against the North Africans will be played on Saturday 23rd July.

The return fixture will be a fortnight later in Cairo. The winner over the two legs grabs a slot to participate at the Mozambique 2022 Beach Soccer Afcon.

