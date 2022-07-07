GFA names former Great Olympics trainer as Black Sharks head coach for Egypt qualifier

Coach Kotey comes with a rich experience in Beach Soccer, having led the team to consecutive Afcons in Seychelles and Nigeria as well as four straight Afcon qualifying wins against Uganda and Kenya amongst others.

Coach Kotey was also in charge when the Black Sharks famously beat Senegal 4-3 in the 2016 Beach Soccer Afcon in Seychelles.

He will be assisted by Julius Caesar Berkeley a former player of the Black Starks and captain of Keta Sunset Beach Soccer club.

Below is the full list of the Black Sharks technical team released by the GFA.

Head Coach

Daniel Nii Quaye Kotey

Asst Coach

Julius Caesar Berkeley

GoalKeepers Coach Collins Kofi Asamoah

Physio

Laudrick Tetteh Addo

Team Manager

Nana Poku Amankwah

Equipment Manager Fatawu Mohammed

Ghana will meet Egypt at the Laboma Beach Resort where they have been victorious in all their previous Afcon qualifiers since 2015.

The first leg against the North Africans will be played on Saturday 23rd July.