The transfer window will close on Friday October 23, 2020.

READ MORE: 15 Ethiopian based Ghanaian players released after 14 days quarantine

The transfer window is opened to the 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women’s Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs.

Clubs can also transfer to and from other countries within this period.

Meanwhile the local player transfer and registration is expected to open on August 15 and will end on October 31.