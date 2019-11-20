The five-member committee was named by the Executive Council of the Association on Wednesday.

Is-Hak Alhassan is the Chairman of the committee, while Cornelius R. Otoo will serve as the Vice Chairman.

GFA outdoors 5-member Player Status Committee

The other members of the Committee are Sylvester Mensah, Kwame Ayew and Vivian Aggor.

The Players’ Status Committee is tasked with the handling issues of employment, status, and eligibility of players, clubs, coaches and other agents.

The committee is also in charge of compensation and contractual disputes involving the aforementioned parties, as well as intermediaries, and licensed match agents.