Mr. Okraku was spotted at the training ground of the Black Satellites as he watched the team train on Tuesday, December 8, ahead of Wednesday’s Group B game against Nigeria.

Also, in Benin is GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert who is there to provide technical support to Coach Abdul Karim Zito.

President Simeon-Okraku is currently the 2nd Vice President of WAFU Zone B and will use the opportunity to meet and interact with Executives of the West African football governing body.

Nigerien Football Association boss, Djibrilla Hamidou, is the current President of the Union with Togo FA boss Kossi Akpovi being Vice President of the Zone.

The Black Satellites will play Nigeria at Stade de Gaules on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 4pm. A win for Ghana will put them in the driving seat following the 1-1 draw between Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire in their opening Group B game.

