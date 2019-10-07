READ MORE: 5 Ghanaian players who have received major FIFA recognition

Below are some of the key things he highlighted on in his manifesto titled restoration, reformation and revival:

1. Colts football will cease to be under the RFAs. Will champion the formation of a National Colts League and work with GES to get the colts league to be synchronized with the school calendar.

2. Upgrade Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence with swimming pool, gym, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts. Build two additional pitches (one natural, one artificial) with floodlights for national teams to train at night with when in camp.

3. Liaise with Government to release its Youth Training Centres being built nationwide as well as the Zongo Community Parks to be made available to our football teams at subsidized rates.

4. Ghanaian teams have the potential of paying a minimum wage of $1000. The Afriyie administration has creative funding templates for clubs to make it a reality.

5. Introduce a PR unit as well as the Research and Data to archive historical information and provide timely statistical services.

6. Lobby for an increase of Vice Presidency to three persons - each with a specialize portfolio. Advocate for the inclusion of a Juvenile Clubs’ Representative on the Executive Council.

7. Organize periodic Ghana Football Fairs. Launch a Development Fund where a percentage of all GFA sponsorships, a percentage of gate proceeds revenues, and a percentage of transfer fees accrued will be channelled.

8. Abolish payment of officiating fees for women's teams, and supply them with basic logistics such as bibs, footballs, and cones for free. Train more female coaches and organise upgrades for existing coaches.

The GFA elections are scheduled for 25th October.