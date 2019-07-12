Osei Kwaku Palmer an aspiring president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) during the programme purchased one of the new Umbro jerseys of Hearts of Oak for a whopping amount of GHC20,000.

The bankroller of Tema Youth was greeted with laud applause from the teeming fans of Hearts of Oak who were gathered at one of the auditoriums of Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The Accra-based powerhouse joins an exclusive list of clubs including Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen and FC Nürnberg who are being kitted by the English sportswear and football equipment supplier.

Umbro will be the exclusive global technical partner of the club, supplying the Hearts playing squad with best-in-class authentic competition wear, training apparel and equipment, off field apparel, footwear and luggage.

The UK-based manufacturing firm will also supply the technical and management staff with Hearts’ branded apparel.

Osei Kwaku Palmer is seriously making inroads in his bid to run for the GFA presidential election after the normalisation of Ghana football is completed.