GFA President’s meeting with Salisu is wrong, he’s not the coach – Songo fires

According to the vociferous Songo, such meeting should be the preserve of the national team coach and not the President.

He said: “What has the FA President got to offer us that he met Salisu and tried to convince him to play for the Black Stars. Has the boy told him he would not play for the Black Stars?”

The Adom TV presenter said the GFA should rather focus on their core mandate and stop interfering with issues which are the preserve of coaches.

“Their ways of selecting players and taking documents from players to compromise them to play, that is what they have to stop.”

Pulse Ghana

“When was the last time the Black Stars won a match, you celebrate things you don’t have to celebrate. Is the FA President the one to call players?”, he asked.

During the meeting with FA President, Salisu said many players would like to play for Ghana but was quick to add that football authorities are the problem.

“The problem is, everything is done with you [referring to football authorities]. Without you, things don’t work. Hope you understand my point,” he said.

“As for players, they abound. But the issue [which makes players shy away from call-ups] lies with you [authorities].”