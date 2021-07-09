‘Hooligans must be handled as criminals’ – GFA turns to IGP to curb hooliganism

The Association noted that untoward acts at football venues constitute criminal conduct, adding that culprits will be treated as criminals.

“That the Executive Council wishes to reiterate that criminal conduct at a football venue must be handled the same way criminal conduct is handled generally in Ghana by law,” a section of the statement said.

“The Association, therefore, urges the Ghana Police Service to leave no stone unturned in pursuing the perpetrators and to use all legal means to bring them to justice.”

“That the Executive Council as a matter of urgency has requested for a meeting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service to find a lasting solution to these incidents at match centres.”

Meanwhile, the GFA has also temporarily banned B.A. United from using the Sunyani Coronation Park as its home venue.

This follows an assault on match officials during the club’s Division One League game against Real Tamale United (RTU) last week.

The said game turned ugly when fans of B.A. United turned on referee Maxwell Hanson after he awarded a penalty to RTU.

In videos that went viral, the fans were captured pouncing on the referee and beating him, as he tried to run for his life.

They breached the inner perimeter fence of the stadium, chased the referee and eventually beat him up before the security could intervene.

Following an Emergency Meeting by the Executive Council of the GFA, a decision was made to ban B.A. United from using the Sunyani Coronation Park for its home matches.

“That the Disciplinary Committee has been tasked to sit on this matter expeditiously. The Executive Council further urges the judicial bodies of the GFA to fast track the adjudicating process of all cases before them as the season winds up,” a statement from the GFA said.

“That in the exercise of its powers under the Division One League Regulations, the Executive Council has decided that Brong Ahafo United FC is temporary banned from using the Sunyani Coronation Park as its home venue.”

The FA also directed that all clubs in Division One League Zone 1 play their remaining matches behind closed doors.