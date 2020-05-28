The 34-year-old represented Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a few weeks after he resigned from the Black Stars after he was stripped of his captaincy by James Kwesi Appiah, but he rescinded his decision after President Akufo-Addo reached out to him.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Gyan in an interview told Pulse Ghana that he is still available for national team football.

Asamoah Gyan who is Africa’s greatest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals recently said he is looking forward to a rousing send-off when he retires from the Black Stars.

Kurt E.S Okraku who named the former Sunderland striker and Abedi Pele Ayew as the greatest Ghanaian players he has ever watched has promised the former Black Stars skipper that he will see to it that he gets a befitting farewell when he hangs up his boots.

“I have spoken to Gyan, John Mensah, Richard Kingston, Stephen Appiah and I am trying to get in touch with Michael Essien and other players who have performed well for the nation”

“In my conversation with Gyan, he made it known that he wants to enter into coaching after football and the FA under my auspices will do everything possible to assists him in his chosen field. I think they have played their part for the country and it will be prudent to honour these great personalities” he said.

Asamoah Gyan made his senior national team debut in 2003 against Somalia.

He has since played over 100 games and registered 51 goals to emerge as the West African country’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

Gyan has played in three FIFA World Cups and seven Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).