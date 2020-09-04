This follows a communique dated August, 31, 2020 from the continent’s football governing body, to Member Associations to confirm their engagement in the 2020/2021 CAF Total Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup respectively.

According to CAF, Member Associations that did not complete the season 2019/2020, are allowed to enter the same teams qualified from the said Association in the last CAF International Competitions season 2019/2020 taking into consideration the quota of each Association according to their ranking.

It would be recalled that the GFA Executive Council on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, took a decision to select Asante Kotoko SC and AshantiGold SC to represent Ghana in next season’s competition.

This is because Asante Kotoko SC competed in the 2019 CAF Champions League after winning the NC Tier One competition. While AshantiGold SC played in the Confederation Cup as a result of their triumph in the NC Tier Two competition.

Engagement and registration for the 2020/2021 CAF interclub competition was opened on September 01, 2020 and will be closed on October 20, 2020.

The two teams are expected to confirm their participation on or before Friday, September 11, 2020.Ghana

Credit: Ghanafa.org