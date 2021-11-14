Ghana 1-0 South Africa: Black Stars qualify for play-offs after beating Bafana Bafana

An expertly converted penalty from captain Andre Ayew, who marked his 100th cap, was enough to secure victory as Milovan Rajevac’s side toppled South Africa with a superior goals scored record despite both teams completing the group with the same points.

Rajevac made two changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Zimbabwe three days ago, with Joseph Aidoo and Richmond Boakye Yiadom dropping the bench.

In their stead, Alexandre Djiku, who was suspended for the game against the Warriors, returned to partner Daniel Amartey at the heart of defence.

Mubarak Wakaso was also drafted into the starting line-up to partner Baba Iddrisu in a double midfield pivot.

The Black Stars had barely settled when they were forced into a substitution after Mohammed Kudus suffered an injury in the 12th minute. The Ajax playmaker was replaced by Daniel Kofi Kyere

Despite making a slow start to the game, Ghana created the first real opening when Jordan Ayew was played through on goal.

The Crystal Palace striker, however, failed to make the chance count after miscuing his attempted shot.

A few minutes later, substitute Daniel Kofi Kyere also had a one-on-one chance but blasted his shot into the skies.

Ghana continued to press and were awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute when Daniel Amartey was pulled down in the South African box.

Andre Ayew stepped up and sent goalkeeper Ronwen Williams the wrong way to give the West Africans a priceless lead.

The Black Stars dropped deeper and deeper in the second half, with Bafana Bafana seizing the initiative.

Percy Tau had South Africa’s best chance of the game when he pulled clear of his marker in the 67th minute only to shoot straight into the waiting arms of Joojo Wollacot.

Kamaldeen Sulemananearly doubled Ghana’s lead late on when he took advantage of a failed clearance from Williams but the Rennes Winger couldn’t steer his effort towards goal as the ball drifted inches away from the empty net.