Ghana 1-1 Gabon: Andre Ayew stunner not enough as Black Stars remain winless in Group C

Milovan Rajevac made just one change to the side that started in the 1-0 defeat to Morocco on Monday, with Daniel Kofi Kyereh replacing Joseph Paintsil.

The back five was, however, maintained with Joojo Wollacot being flanked by Andy Yiadom at right-back, Baba Rahman at left-back and a centre-back pairing of Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku.

The midfield partnership of Thomas Partey and Baba Iddrisu was also kept intact, while the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, were complemented by Kamaldeen Sulemana and Kofi Kyere in attack.

Gabon, though, had a similar line-up to the one that defeated Comoros in their opening game, with skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left out of the matchday squad despite recovering from COVID-19.

Despite Ghana’s extra motivation to return to winning ways, it was Gabon who started on the ascendency.

A shaky start by the Black Stars meant the Panthers dominated the opening exchanges, causing goalkeeper Wollacot to fumble his lines a few times.

And it took just two minutes for Gabon to carve Ghana’s defence open. Rajevac’s side failed to clear a cross from the left flank, leaving Bruno Ecuele Manga unmarked at the far post.

However, Gabon’s stand-in saw his shot blocked following a timely sliding tackle by Djiku. The Panthers went close again through Denis Bouanga but this time Wollacot was there to collect the ball.

The Black Stars had barely settled in the game when Andre Ayew produced a moment of magic after scoring from 25 yards out.

The Ghana captain received a pass from Partey, turned his marker before unleashing a fierce shot from the outside of the box.

Chances were far and few after the opening goal, with the West Africans going into the break with a narrow 1-0 lead.

Just like the first, Gabon began the second half as the better side. Ulrick Eneme Ella tested Wollacot with a long-range effort before Aaron Salem Boupendza also went close.

Gabon’s best chance, though, came after the hour mark when Johann Obiang pounced on a loose ball in the Ghana box, but his shot was stopped by a goal-line clearance by Rahman.