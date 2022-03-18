RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana 7-0 Nigeria and the Black Stars’ biggest victories against Nigeria

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana has a better head-to-head record over Nigeria and the Black Stars have also recorded some big wins against the Super Eagles in the last seven decades…

The two West African rivals will face each other in a two-legged tie for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium while the second leg will take place three days later at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Pulse Sports has decided to chronicle Ghana’s top five victories against the Super Eagles.

The Black Stars defeated Nigeria 7-0 during the 1955 Jalco Cup, which was hosted in Accra in the then Gold Coast.

Four years later, Ghana against recorded a big win over their West African rivals after coasting to a 5-2 victory in another Jalco Cup game in Accra.

In 1960, the Black Stars beat Nigeria 4-1 in a World Cup qualifier, before defeating them 5-1 again in the Azikiwe Cup a year later.

The Super Eagles will face off with the Black Stars of Ghana for a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
The Super Eagles will face off with the Black Stars of Ghana for a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar Twitter/CAF

Ghana’s most recent heavy win against Nigeria came in 2007 when the Black Stars thrashed the Super Eagles 4-1 in an international friendly.

Below are the Black Stars’ five biggest victories against Nigeria:

Ghana 7-0 Nigeria (1955)

Ghana 5-2 Nigeria (1959)

Ghana 4-1 Nigeria (1960)

Ghana 5-1 Nigeria (1961)

Ghana 4-1 Nigeria (2007)

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

