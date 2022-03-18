Ghana 7-0 Nigeria and the Black Stars’ biggest victories against Nigeria

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium while the second leg will take place three days later at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Pulse Sports has decided to chronicle Ghana’s top five victories against the Super Eagles.

The Black Stars defeated Nigeria 7-0 during the 1955 Jalco Cup, which was hosted in Accra in the then Gold Coast.

Four years later, Ghana against recorded a big win over their West African rivals after coasting to a 5-2 victory in another Jalco Cup game in Accra.

In 1960, the Black Stars beat Nigeria 4-1 in a World Cup qualifier, before defeating them 5-1 again in the Azikiwe Cup a year later.

Ghana’s most recent heavy win against Nigeria came in 2007 when the Black Stars thrashed the Super Eagles 4-1 in an international friendly.

Below are the Black Stars’ five biggest victories against Nigeria:

Ghana 7-0 Nigeria (1955)

Ghana 5-2 Nigeria (1959)

Ghana 4-1 Nigeria (1960)

Ghana 5-1 Nigeria (1961)