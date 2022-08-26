Ghana added to national teams in EA Sports’ FIFA 23, Nigeria out

The World Cup mode will allow gamers to pick teams that have qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup as playable nations.

Other African nations that are set to be added to the FIFA 23 game are Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with Nigeria conspicuously missing.

This is probably because the Super Eagles failed to secure a place at the World Cup after losing to Ghana in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian artiste, Kwesi Arthur, has joined the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Pusha T as the musicians whose songs have been featured on EA Sports Madden 23 soundtrack.

The 27-year-old’s song titled “Winning”, which features Ghanaian-American rapper, Vic Mensa, made the final cut of selected songs.

Gamers are usually thrilled by the revelation of the ratings of their favourite footballers ahead of the release of the video game franchise each year.

However, another aspect that gets the attention of gamers is the soundtracks selected, especially for those who like tinkering with the roster.

With EA Sports‘ Madden video game franchise set to be officially released on August 19, EA revealed the full Madden 23 soundtrack for the first time on Tuesday.

Songs from Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Tyler, the Creator, Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, and Nas are featured on the soundtrack.