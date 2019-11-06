Ambassador who was accompanied by some staff of the Embassy assured the team of their total support throughout the Black Meteors’ stay in Egypt for the African U23 Cup of Nations.

READ MORE: Black Meteors hold first training session in Egypt

“I have a lot of confidence in this team. Because many did not expect that you could travel to Algeria and beat them there to qualify to this competition but you did it.

“Despite their senior team winning the AFCON, you fought well in Algeria and qualified to this competition@, Ambassador Hammond reiterated.

“You qualified against one of the best on the continent, so you earned your place in this competition. So nothing should deter you from believing in your selves once again. The future for this team will not end here I believe you will qualify to the Olympic Games in Japan”, he added.

National U23 captain Yaw Yeboah thanked the Ambassador for his visit and further assured him that the team remains committed to their objectives

“Seeing you here alone gives us a lot of confidence to go all out in this competition and make the entire nation proud, Yeboah said on behalf of his teammates.

The Black Meteors arrived in Egypt on Monday evening and began training in Cairo on Tuesday evening.

The team is expected to train o on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Friday’s opening match against Cameroon.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 10pm local (8:00pm GMT) at the Cairo International Stadium.