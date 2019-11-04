The game plan of Keta Sunset who have not played a competitive league match for over a year, was to go all out and attack from the onset in the first period giving them a 3-1 advantage.

READ MORE: $4,000 monthly allowance I received from FIFA could buy just one Gucci bag: Member of defunct GFA Normalisation Committee

This took the much fancied home team by surprise as they trailed the Ghanaians 3-1 at the break.

However fatigue began to set in due to the long road trip from Keta, through Lome, Cotonou before arrival in Lagos and this allowed the Nigerians to close the gap and get back on level terms to take the game into extra time at 4-4.

In the ensuing penalty shoot out, luck smiled on the underdogs as they converted all their kicks to complete an unlikely victory over their highly rated hosts.

The second game of the club challenge saw Gidi Sharks thrashing Pepsi Accademy by 7 goals to 1.

African champions Senegal beat world champions Brazil 5-4 in a goal feast much to the delight of the roaring crowd.

In the final match of the day, the Sand Eagles of Nigeria came from behind to whip England 7-3.

The Keta based side will play two more games against top Nigerian sides Pepsi Academy and Gidi Sharks on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Source #BeachSoccerGhana in Lagos