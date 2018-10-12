Ghana beat India 4-0 in World Cup

news

Exactly, a year today, the Black Starlets recovered from a defeat to the United States to beat host nation India 4-0 to book a place in the next round of the on-going FIFA under 17 FIFA World Cup.

A brace from skipper Eric Ayiah and a goal each from Richard Danso and Eric Toku were enough to hand Ghana 0-4 victory against India.

India came into the game with much determination to upset Ghana and enjoyed some good display in the early exchanges.

It took Ghana some few minutes to settle down and afterwards they began to dictate the pace of the game forcing India.

Sadiq Ibrahim had his ball saved by the goalie Dheeraj, before Isaac Gyamfi shot flew high the cross bar.

Ghana finally broke the deadlock in the 43 minute when Eric Ayiah connected home a rebound.

After the interval Eric Ayiah doubled the lead for the Black Starlets when he was set up by Arko Mensah in the 53 minute-It was a nicely smashed one touch shot into the blind side of the Indian goalie.

Richard Danso came of the bench to make it 3-0 in the 84th minute, before Emamnuel Toku another substitute scored from the rebound in the 86 minute- Sulley’s ball struck the side post, before Toku connected home the rebound