Kwasi Appiah shot Ghana into the lead in the third minute of the game from the spot kick.

Thomas Partey should have doubled the lead in the 37th minute after he robbed a Mauritanian defender off the ball, but he shot the ball into the waiting arms of the goalkeeper.

Back from recess Mauritania drew level with just three into the half from a well taken freekick. Amos Frimpong Frimpong fouled his marker and Bah Adama scored from a direct freekick to put his side on level pegging.

Thomas Partey was set up by Christian Atsu few minutes after his introduction, but he wasted the opportunity with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Jordan Ayew also produced a nice cross, yet the Atletico Madrid’s midfielder’s header went wide.

Caleb Ekuban, who scored Ghana’s lone goal on his debut against Kenya was introduced in the second half and he made his presence count by restoring Ghana’s lead in 70th minute-He used his head to connect the ball into the blind side of the Mauritanian goalkeeper.

Before Thomas Partey who was a culprit of several near misses in the evening finally registered his name on the score sheet in the 72nd minute to atone for the early misses.

Ghana defeated Kenya 1-0 on Saturday to finish top of group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifiers.