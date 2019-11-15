The Black Stars had a brilliant start to the game where they enjoyed the lion share of possession. Thomas Partey opened the scoring with a beauty, firing from long range in the 35th minute.

The visitors didn’t coil in and forced their way through for an equalizer but the back of the net eluded them, even though they played much better until the break.

Ghana returned from the recess a much more stronger side and once again dominated play. Kudus Mohammed made his debut, one that he won’t forget anytime soon. He replaced Alfred Duncan in the 61st minute.

The youngster took his chance very well after a solo effort and wrote his name in gold with a beautiful curler in the 80th minute to win it for the Stars. First job done in the qualifiers.

Next up, the Black Stars will face Sao Tome e Principe on Tuesday