Ghana beat Sudan to qualify for 2010 FIFA World Cup

Exactly nine (9), it was all joy as Ghana put up a sensational performance to beat Sudan 2-0 at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra to make qualification for the 2010 Mundial certain.

Sulley Ali muntari and Michael Essien scored in each half of the game to give Ghana all the three points.

The Black Stars after the victory widened the points gap between them and the second placed side Mali by seven and dented the qualification hopes of their West African neighbours with a game to spare.

The Stars who needed a win to authenticate their qualification despite two more games remaining had a quiet first half with only Muntari's 35th goal separating both sides.

The closest that Ghana came was in the fifth minute when skipper Stephen Appiah had a header at goal, but agonizingly missed target when the ball hit the crossbar and bounced back to play with the former Fenerbahce star ruing the opportunity.

The visitors broke off four minutes after the half hour mark and a back pass to Ghana's goalkeeper Richard Kingston made the keeper to make a forced retreat to keep the ball in play to initiate the Stars' reaction.

The quick reaction from then took only three passes to get Ghana in the Sudanese goal area and Muntari sent home a low shot, profiting from a goal mouth melee to send the stadium screaming.

The packed crowd will relish another goal and so was Appiah who almost turned a half chance into a goal but missed narrowly again to end the first half.

Ghana begun well from the recess and with only six minutes of play in the half, Chelsea's Essien delivered a masterpiece pile-drive from a flouting ball just beneath the Sudanese goal area. The Stars had mounted an invasion and Mathew Amoah and Muntari were better placed to score but a Sudanese clearance fell only as far as an advancing Essien who stroke a low one to consolidate the Stars' lead. With action reduced to midfield, the Stars from then decided to relax in the game as they exchanged passes that drew rings around their opponents as they showed off their skills occasionally and for Coach Rejevac Milovan to pull out Appiah.

Appiah was replaced by Laryea Kingston to a standing ovation and soon the excitement was intensified with the traditional 'Mexican waves' by the supporters that engulfed the entire arena, made up of the old, young and women.

Just when the waves were dying down, the touting of horns replaced the support base followed incessant cheers and claps as the Stadium was charged beyond anything seen in recent times signaling the level of excitement filling the 45,000 packed space.

Ghana has scored seven times and conceded no goal yet and will travel to Cotonou in October as guest of Benin and host Mali in November to complete the qualifier. Line-up:

Ghana - Richard Kingson, John Paintsil, Harrison Afful, Eric Addo, John Mensah, Anthony Annan, Michael Essien, Samuel Inkoom, Sulley Ali Muntari/Haminu Draman, Stephen Appiah/Laryea Kingston, Matthew Amoah/Asamoah Gyan

Sudan - Mustafa Hafez, Elbasha Ahmed, Abdalla Nasreldin/Mohamed Saeed, Kano Alaeldin, Abakar Hassan/Ahmed Musaab, Farah Saif Eldin, Mohamed Mudather, Koko Mashraf, Idris Ahmed, Dama Sami, Abdalla Mohamed/Fadlalla Ragei