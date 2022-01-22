This comes after the Ministry of Youth and Sports ordered the GFA to review the work and capacity of Black Stars head coach.
Ghana Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac sacked
The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has sacked Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac after the abysmal performance of the senior national team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.
The Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif has ordered the FA to reconstitute the Black Stars Management Committee.
He said the country has lost confidence in the team and questioned the capacity of the coach.
"The Ministry made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana have lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success. The Ministry, therefore, asked the GFA to review the work and capacity of the Black Stars technical team led by the head coach Milovan Rajevac," the Minister said in a statement.
He also ordered the GFA to dissolve the Black Stars Management Committee.
"Following the emergency meeting, the Ministry, in accordance with his mandate asked the Ghana Football Association to reconstitute the Black Stars Management Committee," he added.
