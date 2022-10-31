RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana Black Stars: Here are all the players available for Qatar 2022 selection

Evans Annang

One of the contentious issues for Ghana before every major tournament is player selections. And this is way worse when it comes to the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Black Stars players

It, therefore, came as no surprise when the handlers of the team decided to conceal the squad prior to the World Cup playoff games against Nigeria earlier this year.

With a few weeks before the World Cup in Qatar, Coach Otto Addo and his technical team are expected to name the final 26-man squad on November 14.

‘Stay away!’ – Prophet warns Thomas Partey against Black Stars captaincy Pulse Ghana

However, FIFA has given the teams who have qualified to name a preliminary squad of 55 players to which the final 26 will be selected from.

Per reports, the technical team of the Black Stars have already submitted this list to the Football Association and by extension FIFA.

Interestingly some local journalists are reporting that Crystal Palace player Jeffrey Schlupp made the provisional list and he will be returning to the Black Stars.

‘Brazil is the best team in the world but we’ll battle them’ – Andre Ayew Pulse Ghana

According to sources close to the team, Coach Addo believes Schlupp’s versatility, strength and pace will offer the team a lot of options in defence, midfield, and attack.

Let’s take a look at some of the players that are likely to make this 55-man squad and eventually get on the plane to Qatar.

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott, Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad

Defenders: Andy Yiadom, Denis Odoi, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Baba Rahman, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Alidu Seidu, Baba Iddrisu, Stephen Ambrosius, Tariq Lamptey, Jeffrey Schlupp, Andy Yiadom

Midfielders: Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey,Kudus Mohammed, Mubarak Wakasu,Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mubarak Wakaso, Joseph Paintsil, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Gideon Mensah, Majeed Ashimeru, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, Joseph Paintsil

Forwards: Jordan Ayew, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kwasi Wriedt, Felix Afena Gyan, Calum Hadson-Odoi.

