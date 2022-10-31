It, therefore, came as no surprise when the handlers of the team decided to conceal the squad prior to the World Cup playoff games against Nigeria earlier this year.
Ghana Black Stars: Here are all the players available for Qatar 2022 selection
One of the contentious issues for Ghana before every major tournament is player selections. And this is way worse when it comes to the senior national team, the Black Stars.
With a few weeks before the World Cup in Qatar, Coach Otto Addo and his technical team are expected to name the final 26-man squad on November 14.
However, FIFA has given the teams who have qualified to name a preliminary squad of 55 players to which the final 26 will be selected from.
Per reports, the technical team of the Black Stars have already submitted this list to the Football Association and by extension FIFA.
Interestingly some local journalists are reporting that Crystal Palace player Jeffrey Schlupp made the provisional list and he will be returning to the Black Stars.
According to sources close to the team, Coach Addo believes Schlupp’s versatility, strength and pace will offer the team a lot of options in defence, midfield, and attack.
Let’s take a look at some of the players that are likely to make this 55-man squad and eventually get on the plane to Qatar.
Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott, Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad
Defenders: Andy Yiadom, Denis Odoi, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Baba Rahman, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Alidu Seidu, Baba Iddrisu, Stephen Ambrosius, Tariq Lamptey, Jeffrey Schlupp, Andy Yiadom
Midfielders: Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey,Kudus Mohammed, Mubarak Wakasu,Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mubarak Wakaso, Joseph Paintsil, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Gideon Mensah, Majeed Ashimeru, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, Joseph Paintsil
Forwards: Jordan Ayew, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kwasi Wriedt, Felix Afena Gyan, Calum Hadson-Odoi.
