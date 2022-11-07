Ghana Black Stars: Here are the players who captained in FIFA World Cup tournaments

And these stellar showings by the Black Stars in their three appearances at World Cup were led by fantastic leaders who captained the team.

Let’s go down memory lane and look at the players that have had the privilege of captaining Ghana at the World Cup.

Stephen Appiah at Germany 2006: For a team making its debut at the World Cup, Ghana’s performance in Germany was one for the record books. Paired in a tough group with Italy, USA and Czech Republic in Group E, the Black Stars under the able leadership of midfielder Stephen Appiah managed to qualify for the Round of 16.

Appiah began his career at local club Hearts of Oak in 1995, at 15 years of age. In 1997, he moved abroad to join Italian Serie A side Udinese, where he initially played as a striker. He spent three seasons with the club, later changing positions during his time there, moving to a deeper midfield position.

Juventus paid Parma €2 million in the summer of 2003 to secure Appiah's services on loan, with an option to a permanent €6 million transfer in 2004. In 2003, Appiah finished 8th for African Footballer of the Year.

Appiah made his Black Stars debut on his 16th birthday He made his debut when Ghana played Benin in a four nations tournament in Cotonou. Appiah replaced then skipper Abedi Pele in the 80th minute after Ghana had taken a commanding 2–0 lead.

By the end of his international career, he had 67 caps and scored 14 international goals.

John Mensah at South Africa 2010: Though Stephen Appiah was the general captain for the 2010 tournament, John Mensah led the team in almost all the games because Appiah wasn’t a starter.

John Mensah, popularly known as the ‘Rock of Gibraltar’ led the Black Stars to its greatest performance at the World Cup by getting to the quarterfinals.

Born in Obuasi, Ashanti, Mensah began playing at a young age, which saw him join MBC Accra. As a teenager, Mensah then moved to Italy to join Bologna and went on to make two appearances for the side, both coming from Coppa Italia.

Mensah's senior debut for Ghana was against Algeria on 5 December 2001, just after his 19th birthday, on the eve of the 2002 African Cup of Nations finals in Mali.

Throughout his international career at Ghana, Mensah has been a regular for the national team, playing almost every match since, rising in the rank of importance to become the assistant-captain and captain of the national team earning 86 cap and scoring three times.

Asamoah Gyan at Brazil 2014: This tournament saw Ghana not making it out of the group stages for the first time in its World Cup history.

Losing to Portugal, the United States of American and drawing with eventual winners Germany, the Black Stars had a tournament to forget.

However, its captain at the tournament Asamoah Gyan made a record. He became the African with the most goals at the mundial.

Gyan began his career in 2003 with Ghanaian Premier League club Liberty Professionals scoring ten goals in sixteen matches then spent three seasons with Serie A club Udinese.

Gyan made his international debut at the age of 17, three days before his 18th birthday. Gyan scored on his senior International debut for Ghana against Somalia on 19 November 2003 in the 90th minute.

Asamoah Gyan scored the fastest goal of the tournament in 2006 after 68 seconds. The strike was also Ghana's first ever goal in the FIFA World Cup, coming in the game against the Czech Republic.