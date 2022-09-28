Black Stars win first game in 5, Samba Boys dance around 10-man Eagles

Ghana returned to winning ways with a narrow win while it was a day to forget for Tunisia against Brazil.

The Black Stars of Ghana ended a run of four (4) matches without a win with a slim 1-0 win over Nicaragua in Spain.

Sporting Lisbon forward Abdul Issahaku was the star for the West African as he netted the decisive winner.

The 18-year-old fired home the only goal of the game just after the half-hour mark, his first international goal for Ghana.

It ended Ghana's poor run of four games without a win and will see them go into the World Cup proper in a better mood.

10-man Tunisia suffer humiliation against Brazil

The Samba Boys of Brazil have completed their mission during the international break against African countries.

After taking Ghana to the cleaners last week with an easy 3-0 win, the five-time World Champions went a step further against Tunisia this week.

The Brazilians were no match for the Carthage Eagles following a comprehensive 5-1 demolition earlier on Tuesday.

FC Barcelona star, Raphinha and Tottenham's Richarlison were the tormentors-in-chief against the Tunisians, who finished the game with ten men following the dismissal of Serie A-based Dylan Brown.

Both players took turns to assist each other on the day, Raphinha netted a brace and an assist while the Spurs forward scored one and assisted two others.

PSG's Neymar was also on the scoresheet after he scored from a penalty while Flamengo's Pedro came off the bench to complete the job.