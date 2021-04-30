Ghana cannot win AFCON with CK Akonnor as coach - Alhaji Grunsah

According to the controversial club administrator, Ghana cannot win it due to our technical team.
Owner of Ghanaian Premier League side King Faisal, Alhaji Grunsah has cast doubts on Ghana’s ability to win the 2022 African Cup of Nations.
He argues that Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor does not possess the competence to lead Ghana to win.
“I’m a Ghanaian, I can’t support Burkina Faso or any other country than Ghana but this coach has nothing better to lead our team for the trophy”, He told Kumasi FM.
“I believe we can win the trophy but not with this coach, Ghana need a white coach because football is managed by critical thinking person and I know you understand me well”, he concluded
The Ministry of Youth and Sports recently approved a $25m budget for the 2021 AFCON and 2022 World Cup campaigns.
