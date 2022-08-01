Ghana Card will end age-cheating in football – Bawumia

So far, more than 14 million Ghanaians have been issued with the Ghana Card, according to the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Pulse Ghana

“Fake birth certificates were a big problem for our country and it made it very difficult for people to trust our documents at embassies and everywhere because people will just go and have fake birth certificates," Bawumia said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"In fact when we went to the birth and death registry, we found three different databases and we had to harmonize the databases.

"Once you have a unique identity you'll not have fake birth certificates as there will be no football age versus normal age. That business will come to an end.”

He added: “Recently you would know that our women's team was banned for presenting some overaged players. Hopefully now we are going to strictly require that they bring their Ghana card before they are going to be registered to play.”

Pulse Ghana

Last year, seven players who failed the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test were dropped from the Black Starlets squad.

The Ghana card ensures that the bearer’s bank account, sim card, National Digital Property Address, and other personal details are linked. The players were dropped from camp after their test results came out with grade six.