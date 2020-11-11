The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Prosper Harrison Addo in an interview disclosed.

He explained that Akonnor and his assistant David Duncan have been chasing the Sports Ministry for Youth and Sports for their salaries for some time now.

“I’m sure the Sports Ministry will pay them when there is money but we are always in constant communication with them [Akonnor and Duncan] so they know what the situation is,” Harrison Addo said on Asempa FM, Wednesday.

CK Akonnor was appointed in January to replace his former boss Kwesi Appiah as the head coach of the senior national male football team.

The former Dreams FC trainer appointed Duncan as his assistant coach, afterwards.

It has been reported that Akonnor is on a monthly salary of $25,000, while David Duncan is on $10,000.

Meanwhile, CK Akonnor is preparing the Black Stars for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan on Thursday, 12th November, 2020 and Tuesday 17th November, 2020. It will be his first competitive game in charge of the team.

Last month he guided the Black Stars in two international friendlies against Mal and Qatar in Turkey- Ghana lost 0-3 to Mali and lashed the Asians 5-1.

Ghana top Group C with 6 points following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.

Below is the list of players who were invited by CK Akonnor for the Ghana’s double header against Sudan:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates FC), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen)

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (Chelsea FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes, Afful Harrison (Columbus Crew FC), Anang Benson (MSK Zilina), Djiku Alexander (Strasbourg FC), John Boye (FC Metz), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

Midfielders: Partey Thomas (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens FC)

Forwards/Wingers:

Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Tariq Fosu (Brentford), Samuel Owusu (Al-Ahli Jeddah) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor), Jamie Leweling (Greuther Furth), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace)