The former Multimedia journalist said the country is in its current state because it has a President and not a leader.
Ghana currently has a President, not a leader – Manasseh Azure
Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni believes Ghana has not had a real leader since Dr. Kwame Nkrumah left office as President.
Manasseh said this when he spoke as a panelist on TV3’s current affairs show The Keypoints on Saturday morning.
“As we sit here, we [Ghanaians] have a president. We don’t have a leader,” he stated on the programme, as quoted by 3news.
Manasseh, who is currently the Managing Editor of the Fourth Estate, was, however, full of praise for the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.
In his view, the IGP has managed to restore public confidence in the Police Service since his appointment last year.
“The [Ghana] Police Service was one institution that people didn’t believe in but Dr Dampare has changed the narrative,” he said.
“Report a case and the next minute you are arrested. That kind of leadership gives Ghana hope.”
Manasseh also added his voice to the #FixTheCountry movement, praising the conveners of the campaign, which was geared towards pressuring the government to address the concerns of the youth.
