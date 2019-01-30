The draw for the 2020 CHAN was held on Wednesday, 30 January 2019 at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Ghana will host the first leg on home soil, before they jet off to Burkina Faso to face Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou in a yet to be determined date.

Forty-seven (47) teams are engaged in the battle for 15 places to join host Ethiopia for the final tournament of the sixth edition of the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

CAF announced that the schedule (date & time) will be communicated in due course.