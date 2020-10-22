Ghana were ranked 46th on the FIFA/ Coca-Cola ranking for the month of September, so they have slipped to 48th position, which is two places drop.

It would be recalled that Ghana played two international friendlies this month in Turkey against Mali and Qatar. The Black suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Mali on 9th October, but they bounced back with a 5-1 win over Asian champions Qatar on 12th October.

Ghana’s points after the two friendlies now stand at 1439 which place them on 48th position.

The Black Stars on the African continent are ranked 6th, maintaining their previous position, whereas Senegal, Tunisia and Algeria are first, second and third respectively in Africa.

Check out the position of the various CAF teams on the latest ranking released by FIFA for the month of October

Senegal

Tunisia

Algeria

Nigeria

Morocco

Ghana

Egypt

Cameroon

Mali

Burkina Faso