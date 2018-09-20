Ghana drop in latest FIFA ranking after Kenya defeat

news

Ghana’s defeat against Kenya in the 2019 Africa Nations Cup has denied them a place in the first 50 of the FIFA ranking for the month of September.

The Black Stars who were rated 45 place have now slipped to 51st position on the FIFA ranking for the month of September.

Ghana were stunned by a goal to nil in their clash against the Harambee Stars on 8 September in the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers.

READ MORE: Messi surpasses Ronaldo to set new Champions League record

The biggest leap in terms of points is in Africa, however, with Kenya (107th, up 5) clinching 22 points – 17.9 of which thanks to a 1-0 win over Ghana in CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

As a result of that defeat to Kenya, the Black Stars join Slovenia (61st, down 6), as the biggest fallers of the month.

Ghana’s highest ever performance since the ranking’s introduction in August 1993 remains a 14 place in February 2008, while their worst placement was an 89 position reached in June 2004.

READ MORE: Kwadwo Asamoah provides assist in Inter Milan win over Tottenham

Belgium climbed to the top of the ranking alongside 2018 World Cup winners France, which means that the top spot is currently being shared for the first time in the table’s 25-year history.

A pair of wins for the Red Devils (1st, up 1), including their first in the UEFA Nations League over Iceland (36th, down 4), has brought them level with Les Bleus (1st, unchanged) on 1,729 points. The only other change in the top ten sees Denmark (10th, down 1) slip below Spain (9th, unchanged).

Africa’s Top 10 on August’s FIFA rankings:

Tunisia (23)

Senegal (25)

DR Congo (40)

Morocco (45)

Nigeria (48)

Cameroon (50)

Ghana (51)

Burkina Faso (56)

Mali (63)

Egypt (64)