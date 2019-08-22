Agogo passed away on Thursday 22nd August 2019 after battling with stroke for years.

Several tributes have poured in for Junior Agogo and the Ghana Football Association is the latest to express its pain and sorrow at the passing of Junior Agogo who contributed to the success story of the Black Stars.

“The Ghana Football Association is saddened by news of the sudden demise of ex-Ghana star Junior Agogo. On behalf of the Ghanaian football fraternity, we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our Black Star, Junior Agogo.

“May his soul Rest In Peace” a statement on the official Twitter handle of the Ghana Football Association reads.

Agogo suffered a stroke when he was just 35 years old in 2015. The stroke led to him suffering also from Aphasia, which severely affects a person’s ability to use language.

In an interview with the BBC Four documentary to raise awareness of Aphasia on World Stroke Day the former Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers striker was visibly seen struggling to put words together.

He noted he had thoughts but could not speak as a result of the stroke. “I had thoughts but where is my voice man?” Junior Agogo sarcastically asks while conducting the interview.

Junior Manuel Agogo played as a striker for many clubs, spending most of his playing career in England, with additional spells in the USA, Egypt, Cyprus and Scotland.

His longest spell was at Bristol Rovers (2003–06), where he made 140 appearances before moving to Nottingham Forest. Agogo played for the Black Stars between 2006 and 2009.

His three goals in the final stages of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations helped Ghana to a third-place finish, adding to the three club honours he earned during his career. Agogo scored a total of 143 goals during his professional football career. After retiring, he opened his own small group and personal fitness training business.