Ghana Football Awards: Chelsea congratulates Edouard Mendy for winning ‘Best African International’ award

Mendy beat off competition from Manchester City and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, as well as AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder, Franck Kessie, to win the award.

The Senegal international enjoyed an impressive debut season with Chelsea following his move from Lille last summer.

The 29-year-old helped the Blues win the UEFA Champions League and finish in the top four of the Premier League.

In a Twitter post, Chelsea congratulated their shot-stopper for winning the ‘Best African International’ award at the Ghana Football Awards.

“Edouard Mendy appreciation post. He won the ‘Best African International’ award at the Ghana Football Awards last night,” the club tweeted.

The Premier League’s official Twitter handle also tweeted: “Congratulations, Edouard Mendy!”

Meanwhile, Black Stars captain Ayew was crowned Player of the Year following his exploits with Championship side Swansea City.

Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim was also voted Home-based Footballer of the Year and Ophelia Amponsah Women’s Footballer of the Year.

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was named Player of the Decade, while Samuel Boadu was voted Coach of the Year.