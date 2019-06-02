Partey earned the nomination after excelling with Atletico Madrid and the Black Stars, registering some sensational goals with his trademark long-rangers

While Felix Annan was instrumental as Asante Kotoko booked their place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage. He made several point-blank saves to keep the Porcupine Warriors going.

And Mukarama put Ghana on the world map again when he emerged as the top scorer of the 2018 FIFA U-17 World Cup, bagging eight goals.

Thomas Partey, the winner of last year's player of the year will be on the podium with the two others as they vie for the gong in July this year.

The Atletico Madrid midfield enforcer and the Asante Kotoko goalie were also shortlisted for the foreign-based player of the year and the local-based player of the year, respectively.

Whereas Mukarama Abdulai is tipped as favourite to win women’s footballer of the year award as she comes up against Black Queens duo Janet Egyir and Grace Asantewaa.

The awards will be staged on 22nd July 2019 at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.

Below is the full list of the nominations

Goalkeeper of the Year

Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko

Nana Bonsu - Enugu Rangers

Richard Ofori - Maritzburg United

Coach of the Year

Johnson Smith - Karela United

Charles Akonnor - Asante Kotoko

Augustine Adotey - Black Maidens

Home-based Footballer of the Year

Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko Abdul

Fatawu Shafiu- Asante Kotoko

Mohammed Alhassan- Hearts of Oak

Foreign-based Player of the Year

Thomas Partey- Atletico Madrid

Kwadwo Asamoah- Inter Milan

Joseph Aidoo - KRC Genk

Rising Star of the Year

Diawisie Taylor - Karela United

Grace Animah - Black Maidens

Mukurama Abdulai- Black Maidens

Women's Footballer of the Year

Grace Asantewaa - Black Queens

Janet Egyir - Black Queens

Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens

Footballer of the Year

Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid

Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens

Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko