Partey earned the nomination after excelling with Atletico Madrid and the Black Stars, registering some sensational goals with his trademark long-rangers
While Felix Annan was instrumental as Asante Kotoko booked their place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage of the competition. He made several point-blank saves to keep the Porcupine Warriors going.
And Mukarama put Ghana on the world map again when he emerged as the top scorer of the 2018 FIFA U-17 World Cup, bagging eight goals.
The three will be on the podium and go head to head for the gong in July this year.
Partey, who won the top award at the maiden edition last year, has been nominated alongside Black Maidens striker Mukarama Abdulai and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan.
The Atletico Madrid midfield enforcer and the Asante Kotoko goalie were also shortlisted for the foreign-based player of the year and the local-based player of the year, respectively.
Whereas Mukarama Abdulai is tipped as favourite to win women’s footballer of the year award as she comes up against Black Queens duo Janet Egyir and Grace Asantewaa.
The awards will be staged on 22nd July 2019 at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.
Below is the full list of the nominations
Goalkeeper of the Year
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko
Nana Bonsu - Enugu Rangers
Richard Ofori - Maritzburg United
Coach of the Year
Johnson Smith - Karela United
Charles Akonnor - Asante Kotoko
Augustine Adotey - Black Maidens
Home-based Footballer of the Year
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko Abdul
Fatawu Shafiu- Asante Kotoko
Mohammed Alhassan- Hearts of Oak
Foreign-based Player of the Year
Thomas Partey- Atletico Madrid
Kwadwo Asamoah- Inter Milan
Joseph Aidoo - KRC Genk
Rising Star of the Year
Diawisie Taylor - Karela United
Grace Animah - Black Maidens
Mukurama Abdulai- Black Maidens
Women's Footballer of the Year
Grace Asantewaa - Black Queens
Janet Egyir - Black Queens
Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens
Footballer of the Year
Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid
Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko