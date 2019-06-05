According to him, 100 supporters will be flown to Egypt to cheer the Black Stars in their quest to conquer Africa, contrary to reports that no fan will be sponsored for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Abraham Boakye who established himself as Ghana’s sole supporter as far back as Ecuador 1995 when Ghana won the FIFA U-17 World Cup made this revelation on Asempa FM sports morning show.

The Black Stars are currently based in Abu Dhabi, where they are embarking on pre-AFCON preparation.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will kick off on June 22, but Ghana’s play their first game of the tournament on June 25 against Benin.

Ghana are in Group F with Africa champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

The Black Stars last won the continental showpiece in 1982 when they defeated hosts Libya in the grand finale.