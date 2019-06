Ghana have lost four games and drawn seven of the games in the process.

The Black Stars have never won the AFCON after losing their opening group game.

The four times champions of Africa will take on Squirrels of Benin on Tuesday at 8:00 pm Ghanaian time at the Ismaily Sports Stadium in their Group F opener.

Ghana have won two, drawn two and lost one of their past five opening games in the AFCON.

Total: 21

Wins for Ghana: 10

Defeats: 4

Draws: 7

Below is the full breakdown

24 November 1963

Ghana 1–1 Tunisia

12 November 1965

Ghana 5–2 Congo-Léopoldville

12 January 1968

Ghana 2–2 Senegal

7 February 1970

Ghana 2–0 Congo-Kinshasa

5 March 1978

Ghana 2–1 Zambia

9 March 1980

Ghana 0–0 Algeria

5 March 1982

Libya 2–2 Ghana

5 March 1984

Ghana 1–2 Nigeria

January 15, 1992

Ghana 1–0 Zambia

27 March 1994

Ghana 1–0 Guinea

14 January 1996

Ghana 2–0 Ivory Coast

9 February 1998

Ghana 2–0 Tunisia

22 January 2000

Ghana 1–1 Cameroon

21 January 2002

Morocco 0–0 Ghana

23 January 2006

Nigeria 1–0 Ghana

20 January 2008

Ghana 2–1 Guinea

15 January 2010

Ivory Coast 3–1 Ghana

24 January 2012

Ghana 1–0 Botswana

20 January 2013

Ghana 2–2 DR Congo

19 January 2015

Ghana 1–2 Senegal

17 January 2017

Ghana 1–0 Uganda