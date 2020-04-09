The Black Stars stayed put in the latest FIFA due the suspension of international football due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ghana were ranked 46th in March and since there wasn’t any move by any country from number 1 to number 50 on the Coca Cola World ranking the Black Stars maintained the same position in April.

The Black Stars were scheduled to face Sudan in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that could have impacted on the country's ranking.

Ghana were not involved in any football activity in the previous month, hence maintained their accumulated points which are 1439 anf 46th position in the world.

Ghana also remained at 6th position on the African continent.

The top five ranked in the FIFA ranking on the African continent are Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco in 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, the top three ranked nations in the world maintained their positions, with Belgium, France and Brazil lying at 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively on the FIFA ranking.

Amid this upheaval, the Ranking was impacted by just four matches - all friendlies - and, as such, remains all but identical to the previous edition.

The solitary change sees South Sudan move into joint-168th position with Bermuda after the latter dropped a Ranking point thanks to a 2-0 defeat in Jamaica (48th, unchanged) on 11 March.

The five other teams involved in friendly matches since the global ladder’s last update were Panama (played twice – 81st, unchanged), Uzbekistan (85th, unchanged), Belarus (87th, unchanged), Guatemala (130th, unchanged) and Nicaragua (151st, unchanged).