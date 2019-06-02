The Empoli player was joined by friends and sympathizers.

His agent Oliver Arthur and his ArthurLegacy staff were part of the mourners.

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was in the regional capital to mourn with him.

Ghanaian comedian Bismark ‘The Joke’ Odoi, who is a close friend of the former Parma midfielder, was also present.

Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah who is a Sunyani born- was there to support his childhood friend.

President of Techiman City Charles Kwadwo Ntim who has strong ties with the Acquah was not left out as he paid his last respect to the late Alfred Baah Yeboah.

Acquah meanwhile, will have to wait for the final burial rites on Sunday before departing the shores of the country to join the Black Stars camp in Dubai.

The team will leave the country tonight to Dubai to commence preparations ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin.

The tournament is set to kickoff on Friday June, 21.