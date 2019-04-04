Ghana had occupied the 51st position in the March rankings, but gained 9 points to go above Norway, Bulgaria and Montenegro.

The senior national team of Ghana, Black Stars, after beating Kenya and Mauritania in an AFCON qualifier and a friendly respectively in March, remain 6th on the continent, behind Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco and DR Congo who occupy the first 5 spots in that order.

Cameroon, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Mali make up the top 10 on the continent, with Ivory Coast just outside the top 10.

Globally, Belgium remain the top-ranked team, followed by France, Brazil, England and Croatia who make up the top 5.