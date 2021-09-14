Ghana must withdraw from competitions for 3 years to rebuild Black Stars – Sam George

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker said this in relation to the recent sacking of Black Stars coach CK Akonnor.

The 47-year-old was relieved of his post on Monday following the Black Stars’ slow start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In a statement, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Akonnor’s two assistants, David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars, have also been fired.

But reacting to this in a Facebook post, Sam George said sacking the coach is just one of the problems of the national team.

See its early morning but you let me say my piece.

Remember my interview with Nana Aba Anamoah and my comments on the Black Stars? I was emphatic that the Black Stars should be DISBANDED. We should withdraw from any international competitions for 2-3 years and build a solid fulcrum of local based talents and groom them from the U-23.

Many disagreed and called me names. Here we are now! Even if you appointed Ferguson or Wenger or Klopp or Mourinho, this team is going nowhere! The talent is either grossly deficient, aged or undeserving of wearing our national colours. Can you point out one true star player in our team maybe with the exception of Partey and Schlupp?

We simply lack quality! This ain't no Black Stars, this is a Black Dot! I personally like CK Akonnor and really hoped he would excel but he is no magician and failed to show any clear direction as to what his philosophy was. Football is no longer just a game, it is a science. Unless we treat it as such, even countries like Tuvalu and Tonga would soon meet us and spell Ghana.

Let's get back to the drawing board and think. Yes think! The GFA must focus on rebuilding a solid team from the juvenile levels. Until that is done, can the Government stop throwing away our tax money and rather use it to fix another aspect of our country. The current Black Stars is a complete waste of our resources, time and emotions.