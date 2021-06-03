RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana player tests positive for COVID-19 in Japan ahead of friendlies

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A player of Ghana’s U-23 team has tested positive for Coronavirus after the team arrived in Japan to play an international friendly.

The Black Meteors touched down in Tokyo on Wednesday and are set to play two international friendlies against Japan and South Korea.

Ghana is scheduled to play against Japan twice on June 4 and 8 in Tokyo, before flying over to face South Korea on June 12 and 15.

However, the Japan Football Association (JFA) confirmed on Thursday that a Ghanaian player has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report by Reuters, the unnamed player has been isolated from the rest of the squad and staff, who are themselves isolated at a designated facility.

Japan is currently battling a fourth wave of COVID-19 and recently cancelled a friendly match against Jamaica after 10 of their opponent’s players had issues with testing.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s squad for the friendlies includes Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi, Great Olympics defender Samuel Ashie Quaye and Colchester’s Kwame Adubofuor Poku.

Dream FC's Percious Boah and Ghana Premier League top-scorer Diawusie Taylor are also in the squad.

