Yahaya Mohemmed struck the Fire Boys ahead with a close range finish to send their fans at the Nana Agyemang-Badu Park into frenzy mood.

Despite Medeama pushing for the equalizer in the dying embers of the match, Aduana Stars held on to record yet another win against the Yellow and Mauve lads in Dormaa.

The victory moved Aduana Stars to the top of the league standings after Berekum Chelsea were beaten 2-1 at Bechem Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Berekum Chelsea's unbeaten record have come to an end following their defeat to Bechem United at the Bechem Park in the local derby.

Charles Mensah 2nd minute strike and Prince Kwabena Adu goal on the stroke of half time either side of Agbesimah Kofi own goal ensured Bechem recorded a 2-1 win over Chelsea to halt their unbeaten streak

RESULTS

● Aduana Stars 1-0 Medeama SC

● Bechem Utd 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

● Asante Kotoko 1-1 Liberty

● Dreams FC 0-1 Hearts of Oak

● Olympics 0-1 WAFA SC

● AshantiGold SC 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

● Karela United 3-0 Legon Cities

● Inter Allies 4-2 King Faisal