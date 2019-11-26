This was reportedly agreed following a meeting between the Ghana Football Association (GFA)Executive Council and the Premier League clubs.

According to a report by Ghanasoccernet, the move is geared to towards solving Ghana’s woes from penalty shootouts.

In this format, every league game that ends in a draw would preceded to a penalty shootout, where the winner would get two points, while the loser gets a point.

Both the Black Stars and the other national teams have suffered their fair share of heartbreak from penalty shootouts.

The Black Stars exited the 2019 AFCON at the hands of Tunisia on penalties, while the Black Meteors also failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games after twice failing to win from penalties.

Meanwhile, it is currently unknown if the adoption of penalty shootouts in the Ghana Premier League will take effect from the upcoming season.

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season is scheduled to begin on the weekend of 27-29 December 2019.