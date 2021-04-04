Ghana Premier League: Karela shares points with Ashgold

The Obuasi based club scored first in the 38th minute through Osei following an excellent counter attacking move.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
Karela FC failed to reclaim their position at the top of the Ghana Premier League by drawing with Ashantigold this afternoon.
Pulse Ghana
The Obuasi based club scored first in the 38th minute through Osei following an excellent counter attacking move.
Karela nearly levelled on the stroke of halftime but goalkeeper Mensah made a spectacular save to deny them.
The hosts tried getting back into the game but all attempts proved futile.
Taylor had the opportunity to draw Karela level but his kick from the spot was saved by goalkeeper Mensah.
Karela pulled parity in the additional minutes of the game after a shot from Basiru deflected to beat goalkeeper Mensah in posts.
In other results, Kumasi based King Faisal played a goalless draw with WAFA.
Bechem United beat Liberty Professionals by 2-0 and Inter Allies drew with Dreams FC in Dawu.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh