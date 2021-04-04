RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana Premier League: Karela shares points with Ashgold

Authors:

Evans Annang

Karela FC failed to reclaim their position at the top of the Ghana Premier League by drawing with Ashantigold this afternoon.

Karela FC

Pulse Ghana

The Obuasi based club scored first in the 38th minute through Osei following an excellent counter attacking move.

Recommended articles

Karela nearly levelled on the stroke of halftime but goalkeeper Mensah made a spectacular save to deny them.

The hosts tried getting back into the game but all attempts proved futile.

Taylor had the opportunity to draw Karela level but his kick from the spot was saved by goalkeeper Mensah.

Ashantigold emerged winners of the Ashanti Regional derby against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.
Ashantigold emerged winners of the Ashanti Regional derby against Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Pulse Ghana

Karela pulled parity in the additional minutes of the game after a shot from Basiru deflected to beat goalkeeper Mensah in posts.

In other results, Kumasi based King Faisal played a goalless draw with WAFA.

Bechem United beat Liberty Professionals by 2-0 and Inter Allies drew with Dreams FC in Dawu.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

5 relationship fears every single guy has before they fall in love

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]