Despite creating numerous chances, the West Africans could not open up the resilient defence of the Bafana Bafana.

The Black Stars had a good start to the game dominating possession but it was the Bafana Bafana who nearly opened the scoring.

However, Maritzburg goalkeeper Richard Ofori was up to the task after making a good save from a South Africa effort.

Ghana could have been up by a goal after what looked like the ball crossed the line was disallowed due to the lack of a VAR.

Thomas Agyepong and Thomas Partey had threatened the defence of the South Africans with the Atletico Madrid star unleashing a belter which went inches wide.

Kwadwo Asamoah stole the show in the middle of the park with some delightful displays and combining well with captain Andre Ayew and the pacy Thomas Agyepong.

Both team spent three minutes for water breaks because of the heat at the Poluce stadium in Dubai.

After missing several chances, the Black Stars will count themselves unfortunate for not taking the lead before the break.

Coach Kwesi Appiah made two quick substitutions bring on Samuel Owusu and Kwabena Owusu for Thomas Agyepong and Christian Atsu.

Samuel Owusu dazzled immediately and came close to opening his Ghana account after hitting a ferocious shot from outside the box.

General captain Asamoah Gyan, Jonathan Mensah and John Boye were all brought on by coach Kwesi Appiah but the scoreline did not change.

The Black Stars continued to dominate but the game ended goalless meaning Ghana are winning in the pre-AFCON friendlies ahead of the tournament in Egypt later this month.

credit: Ghanasoccernet