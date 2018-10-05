Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Sierra is in severe doubt

The Black Stars clash against Sierra Leone is in danger of not coming off
In September, the country’s Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) forced president Isha Johansen and secretary-general Chris Kamara to step down from their offices as both are under investigation on counts of 'abuse of office and misuse of public funds.
However, FIFA who frowns on government interference in the affairs of football has suspended the Sierra Leonean FA from all football activities.
This means that Ghana’s 2019 African Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifying game against Sierra Leone at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium next week Thursday is in severe doubt of coming off.
The Leone Stars were scheduled to travel to Ghana to face the Black Stars in Kumasi on 11 October and the return leg in Freetown three days later.