Ghana secure final berth after dismissing Ivory Coast

news

Ten man Black Starlets team edged out the Young Elephants of Ivory Coast in the final of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers for the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup.

They had to come from a goal down to score two quick goals in the late minutes of the first half. Umar Farouk gave Ghana the equalizer, before Tauriq Shaibu’s goal gave the Black Starlets the winner.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

Eugene Agyei Frimpong was handed the matching off orders to reduce the numerical strength of the Ghanaians, but they managed to defend well and in the end secured their place in the final.

Ghana topped group A which had Niger and Togo by picking up four points.

READ MORE: Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debt

They will face the winner of the second semi-finals clash between Niger and Nigeria on Thursday