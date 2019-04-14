Okudzeto, who doubles as vice chairman of the interim Black Stars Management Committee, announced this after Friday's draw in Cairo.

Abu Dhabi has similar weather condition like Egypt in the summer and also provides excellent training facilities.

The Black Stars trained there ahead of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations finals in South Africa.

''Tomorrow [Saturday] we head out to Ismaily to look at the facilities that are available to our teams. From Ismaily we come back to Cairo. We are going to go off to Abu Dhabi as well to finish our arrangements our arrangements for camp and then head back to Accra,'' Okudzeto told Joy Sports in Cairo.

The Black Stars will based in Ismailia where they will play two matches and then drive to Suez for their final group game.

Ghana will face defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F at the tournament this June.